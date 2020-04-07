Marshfield company hiring 250 Wis. truck drivers

Roehl Transport has announced plans to hire 250 CDL truck drivers in Wisconsin.

“Truck drivers and transportation professionals help meet the critical supply chain needs of our country, and we’re investing and hiring to support those efforts,” Tim Norlin, Roehl Transport's Vice President of Driver Employment said. “As the coronavirus pandemic continues, many people are out of work. The economic impact on those families can be tremendous. We are open, hiring and training – no experience is necessary."

The company will hire both experienced truck drivers and invest in paid CDL training for people who want to be truck drivers, according to Roehl Transport

For more information on professional truck driving jobs or paid on-the-job CDL training with Roehl Transport, call 715-591-7050 or visit here.

“Our headquarters are in Wisconsin, and we have multiple offices, training locations and terminals in the state,” Norlin continued. “Through these unexpected and unprecedented challenges, the health and safety of our employees, customers and general public is our cornerstone value. Our drivers deliver the goods that our country needs – products, medical supplies and food. They are truly leaders in the industry.”