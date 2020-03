A Marshfield man was arrested in Dane County for his 8th OWI on Monday afternoon.

The Wisconsin State Patrol said 46-year-old John Brock was arrested around 3 p.m. on I-39/90 southbound after deputies received a call that a car was unable to maintain a lane.

Deputies said Brock was put through Standard Field Sobriety Testing and placed under arrest for operating while intoxicated, 8th offense.