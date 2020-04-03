Marshfield police seize over $20,000 of cocaine, meth, heroin after high-speed pursuit

Marshfield police seized large quantities of crack cocaine, methamphetamine, and heroin totaling a street value of more than $20,000 on Wednesday after a high-speed pursuit involving Marshfield police officers and Portage County deputies.

Officers attempted a drug traffic stop Wednesday evening on E Veterans Parkway when the vehicle allegedly sped off, throwing narcotics out of the car window and leading numerous marked squads on a pursuit that reached speeds in excess of 120 miles per hours over a length of about 34 miles, according to a press release from the Marshfield Police Department. Portage County deputies were able to deploy stop sticks to deflate the suspect's tires as the subject drove into oncoming traffic towards I-39.

32-year-old Brandon Wade Alexander Urquhart of Milwaukee was arrested for fleeing an officer and recklessly endangering safety and taken to the Wood County Jail where he remains on a $100,000 cash bond, with other recommended charges including possession with intent to deliver cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine. After crystal meth and and crack cocaine were found in his vehicle, a search warrant executed at a residence where police say he 'occasionally resides' uncovered further illegal substances reaching a total of 27.7 grams of crack cocaine, 125.6 grams of methamphetamine, and .5 grams of heroin.

Urquhart has a history of numerous drug possession and delivery convictions dating back to 2006, according to Marshfield police.

The Wood County Sheriff's Department, Wood County Emergency Communications Center, Portage County Sheriff's Department, Stevens Point Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol and members of the Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force assisted in the incident.