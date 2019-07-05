Mary Burke steps down from Madison School Board

After seven years on the Madison Board of Education, Mary Burke announced on Friday she will step down from her position.

"My personal and professional commitments do not allow me the time and energy needed to fulfill my term," said Burke. "I am proud of the progress we’ve made and acknowledge the work still to be done. I have faith that the Board will hire a great new superintendent, pass a transformative referendum and continue towards fulfilling our mission of every student graduating college, career and community ready. I want to thank our teachers and staff for their dedication to supporting all students to achieve their potential."

The school board will discuss the process to fill the vacant seat at its meeting on Monday.

According to the board's policy, a vacancy on the board is filled by appointment by the remaining board members. The position needs to be filled within 60 days.

“Mary’s commitment to our schools is undeniable. I want to thank Mary on behalf of the whole board for her service to our district,” Board President Gloria Reyes said. “She has been a steady leader on this board, an advocate for public education, a mentor, and a dedicated public servant.”