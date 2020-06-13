Mask donations for black- owned barbershops in Madison area

More than 400 cloth masks are making their way to ten black-owned barber shops in the Madison area.

SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital – Madison donated the masks Friday to Aaron Perry, who is the founder of Rebalanced-Life Wellness Association.

Perry said he chose to donate the masks to the barber shops to keep barbers and their clients safe during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Perry also received a grant from SSM health and opened a men’s health education center inside one of the barber shops, JP Hair Design. The goal is to reduce health disparities and improve social and health conditions of African American men in Dane County.