Masked man robs Sun Prairie gas station with a gun

The Dane County Sheriff's Office says a masked man entered a BP gas station with a gun early Saturday morning.

Authorities say the armed robbery took place around 1:55 a.m. at the gas station at 4711 CTH TT. The man walked in wearing a black face mask and showed an employee a silver handgun.

The employee was able to get to a safe place behind a locked door. The man ran away after taking undisclosed items from the store.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Dane County Sheriff’s Office Tips Line at (608) 284-6900. All callers can remain anonymous.