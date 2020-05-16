"Masks are NOT allowed:" Central Wisconsin campground posts to Facebook

A campground in Shawano Co. posted a new rule on Facebook Friday, writing that "Masks are NOT allowed in the buildings for safety sake. They are viewed as a robbery in progress and will be handled that way."

The post by Annie's Campground, near Gresham, further went on to thank patrons for their continued support. "Have a wonderful and blessed weekend... back to the real normal here," the post read.

The owner, Ann Retzlaff, told Newsweek she posted to dissuade anyone who enters her campground with the intent to do harm, further noting there is a difference for people who wear masks for a 'delicate health situation.'

The post comes after the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down Gov. Tony Evers' coronavirus stay-at-home order Wednesday 4-3. Justices ruled his administration overstepped its authority when it extended the mandate.