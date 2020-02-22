Mason Crosby and Packers reach three-year deal

Green Bay Packers kicker, Mason Crosby has agreed to a three-year contract with the franchise, his agent Mike McCartney announced on social media.

Big day for former Colorado Buffs. Congrats to @crosbykicks2 agreeing to a 3 year contract with the @packers. 14th year in GB! — Mike McCartney (@MikeMcCartney7) February 22, 2020

The new deal for Crosby will keep him in Green Bay through his 16th season in the NFL, which he has all spent with the Packers.

Crosby is coming off a season in which he had a career-high 91.7% of field goal attempts.

The Packers 2007 sixth round pick holds the franchise career scoring record along with the seven longest field goals in Packer history.

Crosby is currently 35 years old and will be 38 when his new contract is up.