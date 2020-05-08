Massive fire severely damages motel in Baraboo

A motel in Baraboo was severely damaged after a massive fire Thursday night.

According to the Baraboo Fire Department, crews responded to a call for a fire at the Log Lodge Motel on West Pine Street just before 5 p.m. Video sent to NBC15 by a viewer shows massive flames consuming the building. The fire chief reported that the first started on one end of the two-story motel.

Several departments assisted in fighting the fire, which was put out in about thirty minutes. The motel did sustain heavy fire, smoke and water damage.Two rooms were occupied at the motel when that fire started, no one was injured. The Salvation Army is helping those people with housing.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by Baraboo Fire Department and Sauk County Sheriff’s Department.