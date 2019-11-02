Matt Hamilton invites world-class curlers to share the ice with club athletes

Olympic curlers are in Madison this weekend to play for a big cash prize, while other club-level athletes are here to have fun.

Matt Hamilton, an Olympic gold medalist and McFarland native, opened the Madison Curling Club up for Madtown Doubledown, an event now in its second year. 48 mixed double teams were invited, half of them here to compete and the other here to play for recreation.

The event was unique because club curlers could play simultaneously with world-level athletes. The professional athletes came from countries like Norway, Sweden and Scotland.

“The whole sport is really based off camaraderie and that tight-knit community kind of thing,” Hamilton said.

Lauren and Paul Luethy, who are club players from Maryland, said that they will go home with new tips and tricks.

“It’s fun from a morale side,” Lauren said. “But then it’s also interesting from a strategy side. To see kind of how they (the professional athletes) play their game, compared to how we play our game.”

Hamilton also invited the public to watch and support.

The event wraps up Sunday night.

