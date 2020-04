Austin firefighters received a surprise visit and a much-needed gift from one of its most famous residents, Matthew McConaughey.

On Friday McConaughey and his wife, Camila Alves, took a trip to Austin Fire Department's Station 32 to announce they are giving thousands of much-needed N-95 masks to the station.

The generous gift is part of the couple's donations to 80,000 health care workers, firefighters and law enforcement officers in Austin and New Orleans.