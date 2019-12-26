Mattress donation helps families in need

A bed is something many of us take for granted as we tuck ourselves or our loved ones in every night.

Ashley Home Furniture donated 165 mattresses across the state in 2019, 60 of those went to families in need in the greater Madison area.

For 11 years, Lisa Wilkins and other volunteers with "The Bed Lady Program" have gathered box springs, mattresses and bedding to give to kids under 18 in the Sun Prairie School District.

"We went and talked to the social worker and said, 'Hey we're new to the school, we as a group of parents we'd like to help, what can we do to help,' and she said, 'You know I’ve got kids that slept in cares last night, I've got kids who haven't eaten since they left school yesterday and I have kids sleeping on the floor, how do you want to help,’" Wilkins said.

Wilkins serves at least 80 to 100 kids each year.

"Right now, I have a waiting list of 18 children who are waiting for beds for us to deliver in the next two weeks," Wilkins said.

However, this holiday season, Lisa's program got an extra boost. Ashley Home Furniture donated 165 mattresses to families in need across the state of Wisconsin. That includes more than 60 mattresses to programs in the Madison area.

Ashley Home Furniture donated 20 mattresses to The Bed Lady at Sunshine Place. The Bed Lady has brought 40 beds total to kids in the Sun Prairie community over the last six weeks.

That Ashley Furniture Donation list also included 20 mattresses being transported to the Road Home of Dane County.

"Families at a time when they're experiencing homelessness, they lose everything," Road Home Housing Manager Belinda Richardson said.

Richardson helps more than 100 families each year.

"But when they're in that new apartment, we are in a safe environment, now we have a bed, [it] gives them a sense of accomplishment, 'Wow, I do have my own place, I don't have to sleep on the floor anymore,’" Richardson said.

“I wish we could say that someday this program could be put out of business but right now the need is still great, there are still children in our community that are still sleeping on the floor.

According to Ashley Home Furniture, employees have already collected more than 100 additional mattresses during a "buy one-donate one” program.

The company is in the process of launching a year-long mattress donation program for 2020.