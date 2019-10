Fans of Antenna TV will have a schedule change on Saturday to honor Bill Macy.

Macy played opposite Bea Arthur on the 1970s sitcom "Maude." Macy died on Oct. 17 at the age of 97.

With his passing, Antenna TV will air a "Maude" marathon Saturday beginning at 12 p.m. CST and run until 9 p.m. CST. Antenna TV airs on WMTV's subchannel 15.3 or on Charter Channel 193.

"Maude", a spinoff of "All in the Family," debuted in September 1972 and ran for six seasons.