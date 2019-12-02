Mauston High School collects food pantry donations in unique way

Hunger during the holiday season is a harsh reality some face so Mauston High School students are working to combat the issue in a unique way.

Mauston High School Key Club Members are putting students' competitive skills to the test while aiming to fight hunger one food donation at a time.

Now, the food collection shelves aren’t very full, but by Friday the shelves will overflow with nearly 40,000 pounds of food. The food collection period is from Dec. 2 to Dec. 6.

"We always try to do it out of the goodness of our hearts and we just get excited when we do it," Allison Lavold, Key Club Outreach Coordinator said.

They call it the "Mauston Way" to hold a competitive food drive to see which class can raise the most food the fastest.

"I love to see everything from the different classes coming together. There is so much competition but they use that to go against each other to raise as much food as possible," Anna Mcclintock, Key Club Vice President said.

Students are challenged with daily riddles to find food items to gain bonus points for their team to race toward putting food on the table for those in need.

"I love helping out the community. It brings me a lot of joy to see the impact I can make in the community," Anna Boppart, Key Club President said.

This year’s theme is “Give local, think global.” A high school of 500 can make an impact on thousands.

"Every year it's something the students really grab as they own and when you take ownership in it that's when you see good things happen," Joel Heesch, Mauston School District Superintendent said.

Because no matter the size, one school can make a difference.

"Being able to have competition, compete with each other and give back while we're doing it is an all in one," Lavold said.

Their competitive efforts don't stop there. Mauston High School students are also hosting a quarter war. Those proceeds will be donated to hurricane relief efforts in the Bahamas to help rebuild one of their schools.

