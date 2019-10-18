Mauston man killed in single vehicle crash in Juneau Co.

A 44-year-old rural Mauston man is dead after his vehicle went off the road and overturned in a creek.

According to the Juneau County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the single vehicle crash on Cemetery Road, west of Morrissey Road in Lemonweir Township at 6:28 p.m. Thursday.

Authorities are unsure why the vehicle left the road. Adam Colough was extracted from the vehicle and taken to Mile Bluff Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.