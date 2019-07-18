Maxwell Street Days coming to State Street this weekend

Some of Madison's best shopping deals of the year are coming to State Street this weekend.

The 42nd annual Maxwell Street Days Summer Sidewalk Sale starts Friday and runs through Sunday.

The sidewalk sale is open Friday and Saturday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. State Street will be closed to all bike and bus traffic.

Maxwell Street Days is organized by the Greater State Street Business Association (GSSBA) with support from Madison's Central Business Improvement District (BID).

Tiffany Kenney, the BID's executive director, said Maxwell Street Days has provided bargains, culinary delights and music for more than 30,000 annual attendees over its 42 years.

Organizers said more than 60 businesses are registered to participate. Click here to see the complete list of participants.