Mayor releases statement on Madison detective’s passing

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway says Detective Nicholas Ryan’s service helped improve the lives of others.

Ryan passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 22. The cause of his death has not been released.

Rhodes-Conway released the following statement on her blog Monday morning:





“It is with great sadness that I learned of the passing of Detective Nick Ryan. While I never had the opportunity to meet him in person, his reputation for commitment to service is well known. In addition to being a hard working detective, his service as a mental health liaison officer and peer support team member illustrated his commitment to helping improve the lives of others.



I wish to extend my deepest, heartfelt sympathies to his immediate family, his friends, to his colleagues at the Madison Police Department, and to everyone on Team City who had the opportunity to work with him.”

A visitation for the 39-year-old detective was held on Sunday at Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care on Monona Drive. His funeral was held Monday morning, according to his obituary.

