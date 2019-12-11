Former Packers' head coach McCarthy eyeing return to NFL

In an exclusive interview with the NFL's Tom Pelissero, Mike McCarthy shared the "coaching clinic" he's been running out of his home, for plans of a return to the NFL in 2020.

"I'm not trying to just go win one, I'm trying to win them all."



If you have any question about what returning to an NFL sideline in 2020 means to former #Packers coach Mike McCarthy or the work he's put in to be ready, check out this glimpse at my @nflnetwork feature. pic.twitter.com/sbaoAElIEE — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 9, 2019

McCarthy intends to be a head coach in the NFL again and has stayed up to date with the game, even with a year off, thanks to "The McCarthy Project". A collaboration with fellow coaches Jim Haslett, Frank Cignetti and Scott McCurley. That trio will essentially make up the main assistants of McCarthy's next coaching staff, where ever the job may take them.

As for McCarthy's family who has not lived anywhere besides Green Bay, "We need football right now, we don't need it forever but we need it right now." McCarthy shared with Pelissero.

McCarthy was the head coach for the Green Bay Packers from 2006 to 2018 and was fired following missing the playoffs in back-to-back seasons.