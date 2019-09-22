McFarland Family Festival continues despite rain

With heavy rain hitting much of southern Wisconsin on Sunday, several local events were cancelled because of the wet weather.

However, the 34th annual McFarland Family Festival decided to keep going, rain or shine.

The weather did rain on their parade—the festival had to cancel it because of severe weather warnings—but they kept the rest of the activities going all afternoon.

"[We] wanted to just go ahead and do what we already had planned and provide activities for the community," said Carolyn Clow, director of the McFarland Family Festival.

The wet weather did not stop McFarland families from coming out to the festival and hanging out in the rain.

"We had a perfect day, wasn't too hot, wasn't too cold. Great band over there, saw the magician," said Vicki Peterson, who came to the festival all there days.

Families came out to enjoy food, live music and carnival rides, and one family said there are advantages to coming out in the rain.

"Just because there isn't long lines and you don't have to wait in them, you can just get on right away," said Rya Schreiber, who came to the festival with friends.

The festival also featured a reptile house, where kids got to hold snakes and turtles.

"I put it around my neck and it started squeezing my neck - the person that was running it said, 'Oh no, the snake's just giving you a hug'," said Audrey Abounader, who came to the festival with her sister.

Even with the rain, many kids and families said the festival was a good way to get everyone out of the house.

"It's a fun way to get with your friends and not do homework," said Winter Vadnais.

The community is already gearing up for 2020, which will be the festival's 35th anniversary. Clow said they are planning some extra surprises to make that milestone the best year yet.