Mother of missing UW-Milwaukee student believes son 'is out there somewhere'

The last few days have been heartbreaking fro McFarland mother Kristin Erickson.

Erickson is the mom of missing University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee student Sean Baek.

The 18-year-old disappeared Friday, after reportedly taking drugs with a friend.

Erickson told NBC15 News that she’s lost a handful of family members over the last few years, but she believes her son is out there somewhere.

"Seanie is incredible, he was incredible, he [has] always been incredible," Erickson said as she shared stories about Baek.

“[He’s a] really smart guy, really funny, a supporter of his friends," Erickson said. "I would hear him talk to his friends on the phone and this compassionate, loving child would come out."

However, Erickson has been going through the unimaginable, since Baek went missing last Friday. She told us about the last time she and her husband heard from her son in a text message.

"Mike just got this message and he got to me in bed and he said 'I'm really worried, listen to this, 'I love you so much, I'm so sorry,'" Erickson said.

"He's really important to a lot of people, he was a lot of peoples' person to pull them out of their bad mood," Baek's friend, Greta Corcoran said.

Corcoran and Kimmy Koppenhaver are seniors at McFarland High School and good friends of Baek, who just graduated last year. They said the ripple effect of his disappearance lingers in the halls.

"You can just feel the tension walking into the classes we had with him last year," Corcoran said.

"There are a lot of people hurting right now," Koppenhaver said. "We really miss him and we need him back."

Baek's friends and family just want him to come home.

"Keep looking for my son, he is out there somewhere," Erickson said.

Baek's family and friends are also concerned about his health. He is a Type 1 diabetic and wears an insulin pump, which needs to be refilled every couple of days.