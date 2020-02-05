McFarland PD partners with NAMI to help crime victims

In an effort to help crime victims, NAMI Dane County and the McFarland Police Department partnered up to redesign a room at the department.

NAMI Dane County / McFarland Police Department

The room will help the department better connect with people who experience trauma.

NAMI Dane County Executive Director Anna Moffit and McFarland Police Officer Joel Zietsma join NBC15's Leigh Mills to talk about the project and how it will impact local policing.

You can learn more about trauma-informed care through the State Department of Health Services and NAMI Dane County.