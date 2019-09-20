McFarland Police: Sex offender moving to 4800 block of Farwell St.

A registered sex offender will be moving from Madison to McFarland in the near future.

According to the McFarland Police Department, 61-year-old Dannie Carter will be moving to 4810 Farwell Street soon. Police did not indicate an exact date.

Carter was convicted in 2013 for soliciting a child for prostitution and disorderly conduct. According to the state's sex offender registry, Carter has been compliant and his registration ends in 2033.

The McFarland Police Department staff regularly monitors the registry for changes and also personally contacts all registered sex offenders within the village twice a year.