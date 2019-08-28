McFarland elementary teacher arrested for child enticement

An elementary school teacher in McFarland was arrested for causing mental harm to a child on Tuesday afternoon.

Andrew C. Meeks was taken into custody and charged with child enticement and exposing a child to harmful material by the McFarland Police Department at 2:09 p.m., according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office.

It is not known if the charges are related to Meeks' employment at Waubesa Intermediate School, who is a fourth-grade teacher at the school, according to the school's website.

In Wisconsin, child enticement is when someone causes or attempts to cause a child to go into a vehicle, building, room or other secluded place to engage in certain acts that would cause the child harm.

The harm can be mental, physical or sexual. In Wisconsin, the harmful act does not have to be done by the criminal, only the fact the criminal was attempting to lure the child to do the act.

Meeks was booked into the Public Safety Building Jail at 6:53 p.m., according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office.