McFarland teacher on leave of absence amid police investigation

The McFarland School Board placed an elementary school teacher on a leave of absence after he was charged with child enticement and exposing a child to harmful material by the McFarland Police Department.

Andrew C. Meeks was taken into custody by the McFarland Police Department earlier this week. He is currently out on bond.

The school board met Thursday night and said they would have no further comment regarding the ongoing police investigation.

The school board released a statement: “Dane County Court Commissioner Jason Hanson issued an order forbidding Mr. Meeks from being present in the Village of McFarland and on McFarland School District property. Mr. Meeks was further ordered not to have any direct or indirect contact with anyone under the age of 16 unless supervised by a responsible adult. Given these circumstances, Mr. Meeks has been placed on a leave of absence from his position in the District pending further developments.”

The district said they are fully cooperating with police during the investigation.

Police have not gone into details about the charges.

In Wisconsin, child enticement is when someone causes or attempts to cause a child to go into a vehicle, building, room or other secluded place to engage in certain acts that would cause the child harm.

The harm can be mental, physical or sexual. In Wisconsin, the harmful act does not have to be done by the criminal, only the fact the criminal was attempting to lure the child to do the act.

