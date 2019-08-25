McKinley Performing Art Center opens at Edgewood High School

A grand opening 12 years in the making, as the McKinley Performing Arts Center at Edgewood High School is unveiled.

The new building gives more space for band, choir and theater students to perfect their craft.

On top of that, the design is ADA friendly. A new building layout and elevators will bring more accessibility to the space.

“We had waited many years to have a structure like this, and there was lots of people who wanted to be involved, and lots of wants and needs,” says Michael Elliott, president of Edgewood High School and Sacred Heart. “So we had to shift, and sift out all of those requirements and all of those dreams to come up with a building that still met all the needs of our students."

The building is named after Edgewood alumnus and band teacher Dennis McKinley.

