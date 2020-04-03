Meals on Wheels delivery requests increase so does the need for help

Meals on Wheels delivers meals to seniors who are necessarily home bound in the Madison, Sun Prairie and Monona area. Since the COVID-19 pandemic Meals on Wheels is changing their qualifications so more seniors can use their resources.

People still need to be over the age of 60, but do not have to be home bound. To meet qualifications they need to show that they can not leave their home to get a meal from their meal site or people can pay Meals on Wheels to have meals delivered to them if they just do not want to leave the safety of their homes.

The time commitment for volunteers is 60 to 90 minutes to deliver meals to nearly 400 seniors. The organization is looking for more volunteers to help as their typical volunteer staff falls in that high risk category and can no longer volunteer.

If you'd like to help by volunteering or donate to the organization click here.