Meat supply could soon change, expert says

With many meat processing plants shut down due to worker illnesses across the nation, an expert says supply could soon change at grocery stores, and, in some cases, those changes are already here.

According to Brandon Scholz, president of the Wisconsin Grocers association, the supply line for meats is steady for now. Within a week or two, he predicts there will be limited options of various meats in varying degrees.

Scholz said, “You could find difference in pricing from one grocery store to the next. It all depends on who the supplier is and what their history is in that product.”

“I think that we will always have protein to eat,” Jerry Stoddard, the owner of Stoddard’s Meat Market in Cottage Grove, said. “People may not get what they want, and they definitely aren't going to be paying the price that they want.”

Most of the meat sold at Stoddard’s came from large processing plants, but after many closures, the owner turned to local farmers. This incoming supply of local meats, Stoddard explained, helps curb some of the price fluctuations spurred by consumer demand gone “through the roof.”

Stoddard observed, “People are more concerned about getting enough meat. They’re going to the grocery stores, finding it’s not on the shelves, whether it’s beef or pork or chicken.”

Although Stoddard said he is trying to keep his prices stable, he has increased the price of pork by almost 30 percent.

By selling local pork, Stoddard’s Market also seeks to help local farmers without their larger clients. Currently working with a few pig farmers, Stoddard said he is looking to partner with more, as he offers to pay market price alongside a $50 incentive.

