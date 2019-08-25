Med Flight requested after motorcyclist hit by vehicle in McFarland

One person is injured after a vehicle and a motorcyclist were involved in a crash in McFarland on Sunday morning.

The crash occurred going northbound at Highway 51 at Siggelkow Road at 11:20 a.m., according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The biker reportedly was unconscious and gasping for air, according to Dane County Communications.

A Med Flight has been requested. The northbound lanes of Highway 51 at Siggelkow Road will be closed for at least two hours, according to WisDOT.

Additional McFarland emergency crews have been requested. there is nor further information at this time, according to Dane County Communications.