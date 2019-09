All lanes are blocked on Interstate 90 near Portage, following a crash.

A call came in at about 6:58 Sunday evening, for the crash at Cascade Mountain Road.

Wisconsin State Patrol dispatchers tell NBC15 News that Med Flight is responding to the crash.

No word yet on what caused the crash, or how many people are involved.

Experts say the road could be closed down for two hours.

This is a developing story. NBC15 News will update it as new information comes in