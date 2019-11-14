Med student mom sees need in lactation spaces at UW

In every season, med student Julia DeSantis can find a place on campus to nurse her 17 month old.

DeSantis, in her second year at University of Wisconsin’s med school, often breastfeeds her daughter Isla in the car. Other times, she finds a lactation room.

“To be able to have a space where you can go and close the door, so that they [the babies] are not as distracted—it’s very helpful,” she said.

There are nearly 50 indexed lactation rooms across the UW campus.

That is “not enough,” according to Jen Dittrich, the parent resource specialist at UW.

“I’ve actually known parents who couldn’t find a room, to have to go out to their car to pump,” Dittrich said. “In Wisconsin, where it snows seven months out of the year, it’s cold out there and it’s not comfortable for pumping. But if that’s their only choice, they will do that because they’re parents and we do anything for our kids.”

Dittrich said there are two Mamava pods on campus, which are small lactation rooms that can be added to communal spaces. She also said that renovations can be made to buildings, and they don’t have to be “fancy or large.”

She said most buildings at UW were not built with lactation rooms.

“For existing buildings, which is plenty of them, I think that every attempt needs to be made to make that [lactation] space,” she said.

DeSantis could attest to the importance of lactation rooms: “I think that they’re very important because you want to allow women to provide for their kids and do what’s best for their own health and their babies’ health while still pursuing their careers, their education.”

