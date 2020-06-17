MedFlight dispatched after rollover blocks traffic on US 18 near Mt. Horeb

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. (WMTV) -- A MedFlight helicopter has been dispatched to US 18/151 near Mount Horeb after a vehicle apparently rolled over Wednesday evening.

According to WisDOT alerts, the crash happened on westbound Highway 18/151 at Highway 78. NBC15 personnel in the area report that all westbound lanes have come to a halt. WisDOT reported around 10 p.m. that all lanes reopened to drivers.

Dane County Dispatch confirmed the MedFlight and rollover, but could not release any other details at this time.

 