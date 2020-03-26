Coronavirus death toll rises to 10, after updates from MKE medical examiner

The death toll from the coronavirus has risen to 10 in Wisconsin, according to updates from health officials Thursday.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office first posted to Twitter writing that a 79-year-old woman had died at the hospital from complications of COVID-19.

Later on Thursday, the Medical Examiner's Office wrote in a second post that a second woman, age 65, had also passed away due to complications from the coronavirus.

DHS: 8 deaths, 707 tested positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin

The two new deaths come after the Department of Health Services announced that eight people had died from the coronavirus - bringing the total to ten late Thursday afternoon.

At least 707 people have been confirmed with coronavirus in Wisconsin, according to DHS's daily update on Thursday, 122 more cases than the day before.