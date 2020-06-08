Medical Examiner identifies two people who died in Madison house fire

Authorities have identified the two victims in a deadly house fire in Madison last week.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office says Keani L. Braxton, 21 of Janesville, and Brent G. Broge, 32 of Madison, were pronounced dead after their home went up in flames on June 4.

Preliminary results of both autopsies found that Braxton and Broge both died from injuries sustained during the fire.

As NBC15 News reported that morning, the house in the 2100 block of Seminole Highway caught fire early Thursday morning. Two people were able to safety get out of the burning house in time, while Braxton and Broge were brought to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead.