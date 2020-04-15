Body found in Lake Monona identified as missing Madison man

The body found in Lake Monona last week has been identified as a Madison man who had been missing for months, authorities said Wednesday.

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office reports that the body of Christopher H. Blackmer, 39 of Madison, was found floating off the shore from the Monona Terrace in downtown Madison on Friday, April 10.

The Madison Police Department issued a missing persons report for Blackmer on March 17, at the time reporting that while there was no evidence of a crime, there was concern for his welfare as he had medical condition. MPD said his family hadn't seen him since December of 2019.

As NBC15 News reported last Friday, a witness called 911 just before 1 p.m. after spotting the body.

The Medical Examiner did not release a cause of death in its report on Wednesday. The death remains under investigation by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.