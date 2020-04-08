Medical Examiner identifies man who died after his vehicle rolled over, hit gas line in Beloit

Authorities have released the name of the man who died in a violent crash in Beloit on Wednesday.

The Rock County Medical Examiner's Office reports Epigmenio C. Olvera, 46, of Janesville, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

An updated release from the Sheriff's Office details that Olvera was driving a vehicle, with another person in the passenger seat, at Inman Parkway and Prairie Avenue just after 7 p.m.

That's when a witness reported hearing squealing tires and seeing Olvera's vehicle suddenly accelerating at a high rate of speed. But things soon took a dark turn, when Olvera apparently lost control of the vehicle, flipping it twice before landing on a gas line. The force of the landing then ruptured the gas line.

Authorities at the scene pronounced Olvera deceased, and the Medical Examiner's Office concluded Wednesday that he had died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The passenger, a 33-year-old Janesville man, was brought to a local hospital that night. That person's condition was not released.

City of Beloit's Director of Strategic Communications, Sarah Millard, wrote on Wednesday that the city and its police department "extends its sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Epigmenio C. Olvera."

This death remains under investigation by the Beloit Police Department and the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department.