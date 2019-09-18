Medical Examiner releases name of victim in fatal Monona crash

Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of the 21-year-old man who died in a car crash in Monona earlier this week.

Joseph M. Swenson of Madison was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, after his vehicle hit a pole in the 4600 block of Winnequah Road Monday evening.

Preliminary results of the examination confirm that Mr. Swenson died from injuries sustained in the traffic crash. Additional testing is underway at this time, the Medical Examiner’s Office says.

