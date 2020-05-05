Medical examiner identifies victim in deadly Town of Madison shooting

Authorities have identified the homicide victim who was shot and killed in the Town of Madison Monday evening.

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office says Antonio Shaw, 48 of Madison, was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting, in the 2600 block of Badger Lane just before 10 p.m.

Preliminary results from the autopsy confirm that Shaw died from homicidal firearm violence, according to the Medical Examiner's Office. Additional testing is underway.

As NBC15 News reported, when officers arrived to the scene of the shooting, they found the body of a man later identified as Shaw. They attempted life-saving measures, but to no avail. 911 callers reported gunshots coming from the area where Shaw was found.

If you have any information, you should call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.