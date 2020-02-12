Medical marijuana passes first hurdle toward legalization in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A bill that would legalize and regulate medical marijuana in Kentucky passed its first hurdle Wednesday.
The House Judiciary Committee approved House Bill 136 with a vote of 17 to one.
The passage followed a debate in a crowded committee room in Frankfort.
Among those most pleased by the advancing of the bill, is Eric Crawford, of Mason County.
A 1994 car accident left Crawford in a wheelchair with life-changing health conditions and he says marijuana allows him to get out of bed.
He told lawmakers during the debate he’s tired of feeling like a criminal.