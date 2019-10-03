Medina crash victim identified as 22-year-old Marshall man

The Dane County Medical Examiner released the identification of a man who was killed in a high-speed crash on Oct.1.

On Thursday, he was identified as 22-year-old Antonio Turrubiartes Cuellar of Marshall. The medical examiner said his death was the result of injuries sustained in the crash. Additional testing is underway.

Authorities said the crash happened just before 7 p.m. on STH 19 near Lochinvars Trail in the town of Medina. The sheriff’s office believes the male driver was speeding on STH 19, lost control of a 2017 Chevy Cruze, and crashed into a tree.

According to the sheriff’s office, the impact was so extreme it split the car in half and pieces of it were found in the Marshall Millpond.