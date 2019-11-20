Meet Bear, the adorable dog trained to rescue koala wildfire victims in Australia

Meet Bear! The hero dog has been trained to rescue Koalas threatened by Australian wildfires.

He's an Australian Koolie with the ability to detect live koalas through the scent of their fur.

Bear is a rescue whose "obsessive nature and tireless energy" made it possible for his previous owners to keep him, according to the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW).

On the other hand, these are the perfect skills for a detection dog.

Bear has been hard at work in Ngunya Jargoon, an indigenous protected area devastated by two fires over the last month.

IFAW is crediting Bear with saving at least two live koalas from the aftermath of the fires and with spotting several more that can be saved.

An estimated 20-40 koalas live in the area, so any one of them saved is a huge accomplishment.

Another video from Down Under showing a woman saving another koala from a wildfire has gone viral in recent days. It showed her rushing in, using her own shirt to wrap up the koala and moving it out of harm's way. (Watch the video above)