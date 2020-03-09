Meet Your Immigrant Neighbor: Ruslana Westerland

We are a nation built by immigrants.

All week on NBC15 News at 4, Leigh Mills will be sharing stories of those who have made the United States their home.

On Monday, we are introduced to Ruslana Westerlund, a Ukrainian American Educational Researcher at the Wisconsin Center for education research.

She is also an author, and wrote the book, "From Borsch to Burgers."It's a memoir about her journey from Ukraine to the Upper Midwest. It shares stories from her Soviet childhood and adjusting to American culture

