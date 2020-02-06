Meet the Azawakh, the newest breed at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

In a show that features more than 2,600 dogs from 204 breeds, there’s now a new kid on the block: the Azawakh.

The Azawakh is making its debut at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show this year. (Source: WCBS/CNN)

It’s the newest breed to grace the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

"An Azawakh is a sighthound,” said Gail Miller Bisher of the Westminster Kennel Club. “They're a tall and slender dog that was bred to hunt hare and wild boar in Africa."

Bisher said they make wonderful pets.

“He’s my buddy,” said Aliya Taylor, who owns an Azawakh. “He sits on the sofa with me when I watch television. He follows me all around the house.”

Show officials introduced the new contender at an event Tuesday.

The 144th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show starts on Sunday and runs through Tuesday, Feb. 11.

