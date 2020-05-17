Memorial Day travel expected to be a record low, AAA not releasing travel forecast

For the first time in 20 years, AAA will not be releasing a Memorial Day travel forecast due to current travel recommendations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Last year, 43 million Americans traveled for Memorial Day Weekend – the second-highest travel volume on record since AAA began tracking holiday travel volumes in 2000,” said Paula Twidale, senior vice president, AAA Travel. “With social distancing guidelines still in practice, this holiday weekend’s travel volume is likely to set a record low.”

Memorial Day 2009 currently holds the record for the lowest travel volume at nearly 31 million travelers, according to AAA.

They are expecting to make travel projections for the late summer and fall, assuming states ease travel restrictions and businesses reopen.

AAA says there are indications that Americans are already in the process of planning future vacations.

Through their online booking site has seen an increase in bookings since mid-April, suggesting vactioners will have a preference for U.S. destinations.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to recommend that Americans stay home and avoid nonessential travel. Americans should heed all official warnings and refer to the latest updates from the CDC and U.S. Department of State to help decrease the spread of COVID-19.