Memorial Day travel will be a record-setter, but not in a good way, AAA says

(Gray News) – Like just about everything else, the coronavirus pandemic is gutting Memorial Day.

Holiday travel is expected to be at a near-record low this weekend. (Source: AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Things are bad enough that AAA didn’t release its holiday weekend travel forecast this year.

“With social distance guidelines still in process, we expect to see this year have a near-record low in terms of travel volume,” said Jeanette Casselano with AAA.

The lowest record that AAA has was set back in 2009 with 31 million people

“In 2019, we saw 43 million people hit the road, get on planes, trains, buses,” she said.

As states begin to reopen, AAA says online bookings have been rising modestly.

“But we do know that people are itching to travel and when it is safe to travel, they will,” Casselano said. “Those trips are likely going to be domestic and preference for road trips, too.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to recommend that Americans stay home as much as possible, practice social distancing and avoid nonessential travel.

