Memorial honors homeless lives lost this year

On the longest night of the year, a memorial aims to shed light on the homeless, bringing awareness to their struggles and calling for more action to support them.

Saturday marked the 10th annual Longest Night Homeless Persons Memorial Service, co-sponsored by Madison Urban Ministry and First United Methodist Church. The memorial honors members of the homeless population who died in the last year.

"These are our neighbors, these are our brothers and sisters in the community," said Matt Julian, a street outreach worker at Meriter Hospital who has attended several memorials.

Julian has seen the problem firsthand in his job, and he knows the struggles many face with homelessness.

"We have folks with significant heart conditions, years of diabetes they've been dealing with," he said.

That personal connection has brought him year after year to the Longest Night memorial to remember those lost.

"Many of the folks that we honor tonight are folks that I've oftentimes worked with," Julian said.

The memorial aims to call attention to the struggles the homeless population faces, especially during this time of year.

"People who are homeless die at a much earlier age than the general population," said Mark Fowler, the lead pastor at First United Methodist Church.

The night starts with a procession around the Capitol followed by a meal and candlelight service at First United Methodist Church.

"Faith communities remember the life of those who are no longer with us," Fowler explained.

The memorial is also a call to action. Community members said all levels of government need to work together to address the issue.

For Julian, it is important to find long-term solutions.

"The way we're going to change true outcomes where we'll make the list of names on this list every year much shorter is by providing them safe, supportive housing," he said.

Fowler explained First United Methodist Church has tried for years to be a welcoming place for the homeless community and provide food and other services. To offer some extra support for the holidays, the church is hosting its annual Christmas Meal on Christmas Day from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.