Memorial services set for former Madison mayor Joel Skornicka

Memorial services have been set for former Madison mayor Joel Skornicka.

According to an obituary, the service will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday December 5 at Olbrich Botanical Gardens. A visitation will be held from 2:30 until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Skornicka’s memory can be made to the UW-Madison Political Science Department Skornicka Public Service Fund in care of the UW Foundation at 1848 University Avenue, Madison WI, 53726-4090, the Second Harvest Food Bank at 2802 Dairy Drive, Madison, WI 53718 or the Foundation for Madison Public Schools at 101 Nob Hill Road, Suite 300, Madison, WI 53713.

Skornicka died at age 82 on Saturday November 16.

Skornicka received a bachelor’s degree from UW-Madison in 1959, followed by a master’s of public policy and administration in 1975.

He served as mayor of Madison from 1979-1982.

