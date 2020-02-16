Memorials for Janesville homicide victims

Memorials are being held for two mothers killed last week in Janesville.

30-year-old Seairaha Winchester and 27-year-old Brittany McAdory were found shot near the intersection of Midvale Drive and Deerfield Drive in Janesville on February 10. They were taken to a hospital where they died.

33-year-old Marcus Randle El has been arrested in connection to their deaths.

A memorial service was held for McAdory on Sunday at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium in Beloit.

Winchester's memorial service is scheduled for February 21 at the Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc. in Janesville.

A benefit for Winchester and her four daughters is also set for next week. It will be held at Gar-Mins Bottoms Up Tavern in Beloit on February 22. The benefit begins at 4:00 p.m.