Menards now requiring shoppers wear protective masks

Menards now requires customers to wear masks while in its stores, joining other chains in an effort to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

Menards issued a statement to FOX6 earlier this week, writing: "While hoping for the best, we have to assume the worst, that being that everyone may potentially be infected, and act accordingly."

If a customer shows up at a store without a mask, Menards says it will sell them one for a $1, according to the statement.

Bulk retailer Costco made a similar move the day before, requiring customers to don a mask starting May 4.

The instructions come several weeks after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that Americans wear cloth face coverings while in public. The CDC had earlier recommended that the public not wear masks, but has since changed its stance.

Menards is a chain of home improvement stores based out of Eau Claire, Wisconsin.