Menasha substitute teacher charged with touching 5-year-old girls at school

A substitute teacher in the Menasha Joint School District is accused of sexually touching two 5-year-old girls at Clovis Grove Elementary School while he was teaching there in November.

Alex Patterson, 27, was charged Tuesday with five felony counts, including two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child under 13 and three counts of child enticement for the purpose of sexual contact.

Patterson, who's from Greenville, was arrested one week ago on suspicion of first-degree sexual abuse of a child following a weeks-long investigation.

He made his initial appearance in Outagamie County court Tuesday afternoon with an attorney. He waived the reading of the prosecutors' criminal complaint against him.

The court set his bond at $100,000.

According to the complaint, police were called to Thedacare Regional Medical Center in Appleton to investigate a report of a possible sexual assault of a child.

A kindergartner told the officer that a man at school, who she called "Mr. Teacher Man," touched her in the bathroom attached to her classroom, and offered to use a massager on her as well. An adult indicated the girl used to love going to school but for the past two weeks was reluctant to go and started wetting her pants, which she hadn't done for 9 months.

Another girl at the school told investigators that Patterson gave the girls new belts to help hold up their pants, and one time cleaned her up after she wet her pants during gym class but she felt uncomfortable about how he did it.

Patterson was a teacher at Clovis Grove for 43 days, from late September until mid-November.

At the time of his arrest, Menasha police said they weren't sure if he had other victims in the Fox Valley. They were working with other law enforcement agencies.

Police and school officials worked with the state Department of Public Instruction to suspend Patterson's ability to have contact with any child at any school in Wisconsin.

Anyone who has information which might help investigators are asked to call the Menasha Police Department at (920) 967-3500.