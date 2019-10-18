Menomonie officials respond to person entangled in wire after parachute jumping

Menomonie officials responded to a person who was entangled in a guy wire on the Charter Communications tower.

Menomonie Police Department says 20-year-old Mason Barth called 911 after he attempted to base jump from the 300-foot tower and became entangled 50 feet above the ground. They were called to the incident Thursday at 8:37 a.m.

Officials say Barth was rescued at 9:34 a.m. and was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and then arrested for criminal trespass to property.

